IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma second Indian to smash 200 IPL sixes

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma hit his 200th six in the Indian Premier League (IPL) becoming the fourth batsman to achieve this feat.

The flamboyant opener reached the mark during the IPL 2020 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. He hit six sixes during his knock of 80 (54 balls) against KKR.

Rohit also became the second Indian to hit 200 IPL sixes after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.

