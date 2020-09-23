Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma second Indian to smash 200 IPL sixes Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma became the second Indian to hit 200 IPL sixes during Wednesday's fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. Team Sportstar Kolkata 23 September, 2020 21:27 IST Rohit Sharma goes downtown against Kuldeep Yadav in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Kolkata 23 September, 2020 21:27 IST Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma hit his 200th six in the Indian Premier League (IPL) becoming the fourth batsman to achieve this feat.The flamboyant opener reached the mark during the IPL 2020 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. He hit six sixes during his knock of 80 (54 balls) against KKR.Rohit also became the second Indian to hit 200 IPL sixes after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni. READ| IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma becomes top-scorer against KKR IPL's top six hittersChris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab): 326 AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore): 214MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings): 212 Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians): 200 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos