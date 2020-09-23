IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma second Indian to smash 200 IPL sixes

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma became the second Indian to hit 200 IPL sixes during Wednesday's fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata 23 September, 2020 21:27 IST

Rohit Sharma goes downtown against Kuldeep Yadav in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.   -  BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma hit his 200th six in the Indian Premier League (IPL) becoming the fourth batsman to achieve this feat.

The flamboyant opener reached the mark during the IPL 2020 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. He hit six sixes during his knock of 80 (54 balls) against KKR.

Rohit also became the second Indian to hit 200 IPL sixes after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.

IPL's top six hitters

Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab): 326

AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore): 214

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings): 212

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians): 200

