IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma becomes top-scorer against KKR Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma surpassed David Warner (829 runs) to become the batsman with most runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. 23 September, 2020 Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma became the highest run-scorer against Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League encounter in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.Rohit surpassed David Warner (829 runs) to become the top scorer against the Knights. The destructive opener had started the tournament five runs (824) away from the record. He opened his account with a six off Sandeep Warrier. The fast bowler pitched it short and wide outside off — Rohit's comfort zone.READ| IPL 2019: Who is Nikhil Naik? He has one hundred and five fifties against KKR over the last 12 years of the IPL.Warner's 829 runs came in 21 matches at an average of 43.63 while Rohit took 26 matches to achieve the feat. The right-hander averages around 45 against the Knights. Most runs against KKRRohit Sharma: 830+David Warner: 829Suresh Raina: 818Virat Kohli: 674Shikhar Dhawan: 656