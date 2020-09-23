IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma becomes top-scorer against KKR

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma surpassed David Warner (829 runs) to become the batsman with most runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 23 September, 2020 19:36 IST

Rohit Sharma surpassed David Warner in being the highest run-scorer against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.   -  FILE PHOTO/ PRASHANT NAKWE

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 23 September, 2020 19:36 IST

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma became the highest run-scorer against Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League encounter in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Rohit surpassed David Warner (829 runs) to become the top scorer against the Knights. The destructive opener had started the tournament five runs (824) away from the record. He opened his account with a six off Sandeep Warrier. The fast bowler pitched it short and wide outside off — Rohit's comfort zone.

READ| IPL 2019: Who is Nikhil Naik?

He has one hundred and five fifties against KKR over the last 12 years of the IPL.

Warner's 829 runs came in 21 matches at an average of 43.63 while Rohit took 26 matches to achieve the feat. The right-hander averages around 45 against the Knights.

Most runs against KKR

Rohit Sharma: 830+

David Warner: 829

Suresh Raina: 818

Virat Kohli: 674

Shikhar Dhawan: 656

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos

 Related