IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals becomes first team to cross 200 On Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals became the first team to put up a 200+ total batting first in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Team Sportstar Kolkata 22 September, 2020 21:28 IST Jofra Archer remained unbeaten on 27 off eight balls. - IPL Team Sportstar Kolkata 22 September, 2020 21:28 IST Rajasthan Royals became the first team in the Indian Premier League 2020 to cross the 200-run mark.On Tuesday, against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, Steve Smith's side chose to bat first and ended up scoring 216/7 in 20 overs.Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was the star of the evening as he smashed 74 off 32 balls, comprising nine sixes and a four. Skipper Smith starred with 69 off 47 balls (4x4, 6x4).READ| IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik happy to play Mumbai Indians early At the end of 19 overs, Royals' score read 186/7. South Africa paceman Lungi Ngidi lost the plot as he conceded 30 in the last over. England speedster Jofra Archer, who is known for his big-hitting abilities, smashed four sixes — two off no balls — to guide Royals to the big total. He remained unbeaten on 27 off eight balls.In the first three games, 160 had been the par score.Ngidi's last over: 6 6 N6 N6 Wd 0 1 1 1