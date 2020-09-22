IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals becomes first team to cross 200

Rajasthan Royals became the first team in the Indian Premier League 2020 to cross the 200-run mark.

On Tuesday, against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, Steve Smith's side chose to bat first and ended up scoring 216/7 in 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was the star of the evening as he smashed 74 off 32 balls, comprising nine sixes and a four. Skipper Smith starred with 69 off 47 balls (4x4, 6x4).

At the end of 19 overs, Royals' score read 186/7.

South Africa paceman Lungi Ngidi lost the plot as he conceded 30 in the last over. England speedster Jofra Archer, who is known for his big-hitting abilities, smashed four sixes — two off no balls — to guide Royals to the big total. He remained unbeaten on 27 off eight balls.

In the first three games, 160 had been the par score.