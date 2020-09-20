Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: CSK's Bravo out for couple of games, says Fleming Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will be out of action for at least a couple of games. Team Sportstar 20 September, 2020 00:34 IST Dwayne Bravo missed the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians due to a niggle. - FILE PHOTO/V. GANESAN Team Sportstar 20 September, 2020 00:34 IST Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo won't be available for at least two games.Bravo missed the IPL 2020 opener against Mumbai Indians as Chennai started off on a winning note by registering a five-wicket win. IPL 2020: All-round Sam Curran stars in CSK's win over Mumbai Indians "Dwayne Bravo is out for a couple of games," Fleming said in the post-match presser.Bravo picked a niggle during the 2020 CPL and didn't bowl in the final due to a knee injury. In place of Bravo, CSK picked Sam Curran and the all-rounder delivered the goods. IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: Dwayne Bravo misses out due to niggle In his quota of four overs, Curran registered match figures of 1/28 and then played a cameo scoring a six-ball 18 as Chennai crossed the line."Curran's performance was terrific," Fleming said. IPL 2020: Rayudu, Du Plessis hit fifties; Chennai beats Mumbai in opener The head coach further heaped praise on Ambati Rayudu who hit a match-winning half-century. Rayudu made a 48-ball 71 and along with Faf du Plessis, who scored an unbeaten 58 helped Chennai chase down a target of 163."Rayudu has been nothing short of fantastic. He has been pretty emotional and played a great knock," Fleming said.The former New Zealand captain further said that the pitch was 'difficult' to score and that the team is striving to find the right balance. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos