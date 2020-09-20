IPL 2020: CSK's Bravo out for couple of games, says Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo won't be available for at least two games.

Bravo missed the IPL 2020 opener against Mumbai Indians as Chennai started off on a winning note by registering a five-wicket win.

"Dwayne Bravo is out for a couple of games," Fleming said in the post-match presser.

Bravo picked a niggle during the 2020 CPL and didn't bowl in the final due to a knee injury. In place of Bravo, CSK picked Sam Curran and the all-rounder delivered the goods.

In his quota of four overs, Curran registered match figures of 1/28 and then played a cameo scoring a six-ball 18 as Chennai crossed the line.

"Curran's performance was terrific," Fleming said.

The head coach further heaped praise on Ambati Rayudu who hit a match-winning half-century. Rayudu made a 48-ball 71 and along with Faf du Plessis, who scored an unbeaten 58 helped Chennai chase down a target of 163.

"Rayudu has been nothing short of fantastic. He has been pretty emotional and played a great knock," Fleming said.

The former New Zealand captain further said that the pitch was 'difficult' to score and that the team is striving to find the right balance.