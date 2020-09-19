Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Smith clears COVID-19 test, returns to training Smith missed all the ODIs against England due to concussion, leading to doubts over his participation in the first few matches of the Indian Premier League. Team Sportstar Mumbai 19 September, 2020 18:33 IST Steve Smith and Sanju Samson during a training session on Saturday. - Rajasthan Royals Team Sportstar Mumbai 19 September, 2020 18:33 IST Putting speculations to rest, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith attended the side’s training session on Saturday.The Australian superstar missed all the ODIs against England due to concussion, leading to doubts over his participation in the first few matches of the Indian Premier League. However, the franchise is confident that Smith will clear the mandatory concussion tests and be available from the first game itself - against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on September 22.Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, joined the Royals a couple of days ago and it has been learnt that all of them have cleared the mandatory COVID-19 tests, and are available for selection for the tournament opener. Steve Smith concussion: Cricket Australia to work with Rajasthan Royals on his return to cricket “They have all cleared the tests and are allowed to play the tournament from the beginning,” an IPL official said. The quarantine period in Dubai was reduced to 36 hours, which paved the way for the Australia and England players to feature in the tournament from the beginning.However, there is no clarity over the availability of Ben Stokes yet. Stokes pulled out of the England’s series against Pakistan midway and rushed to New Zealand to be with his ailing father - who has been diagnosed with brain cancer. With him missing out on the England-Australia limited-overs series as well, there were reports that the 29-year-old could miss the IPL.However, the franchise is optimistic that he could be available after the first few games. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos