IPL 2020: All-round Sam Curran stars in CSK's win over Mumbai Indians

England all-rounder Sam Curran starred with bat and ball in Chennai Super Kings' five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the 2020 Indian Premier League opener on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who was bought by CSK for Rs 5.5 Crore at the IPL auctions last year, returned figures of 1-28 from four overs to restrict Mumbai to 162. Later, having been promoted to No. 6, he scored a six-ball 18 (2x6, 1x4) to push CSK over the line at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Curran, who was previously with the Kings XI Punjab, picked a hat-trick against Delhi Capitals last season. He also scored a 23-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019.

On his all-round display, Curran said, "I was actually really excited when I was coming to Chennai [CSK]. Haven't met a lot of guys, haven't had much to think, landed two days ago and straight out there.

"To be honest, very surprised I went in but he's [MS Dhoni] a genius, he obviously thought something. I think so [left-right combo], that was the over we wanted to target - a six or out approach.

Curran rose to prominence in the summer of 2018, when he tormented India during a five-match Test series which England won 4-1.