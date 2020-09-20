Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: All-round Sam Curran stars in CSK's win over Mumbai Indians Promoted to No. 6, Curran scored a six-ball 18 (2x6, 1x4) to push CSK over the line at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Team Sportstar 20 September, 2020 00:19 IST Sam Curran starred with bat and ball as Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 20 September, 2020 00:19 IST England all-rounder Sam Curran starred with bat and ball in Chennai Super Kings' five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the 2020 Indian Premier League opener on Saturday.The 22-year-old, who was bought by CSK for Rs 5.5 Crore at the IPL auctions last year, returned figures of 1-28 from four overs to restrict Mumbai to 162. Later, having been promoted to No. 6, he scored a six-ball 18 (2x6, 1x4) to push CSK over the line at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.READ| IPL 2020: Rayudu, Du Plessis hit fifties; Chennai beats Mumbai in opener Curran, who was previously with the Kings XI Punjab, picked a hat-trick against Delhi Capitals last season. He also scored a 23-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019.On his all-round display, Curran said, "I was actually really excited when I was coming to Chennai [CSK]. Haven't met a lot of guys, haven't had much to think, landed two days ago and straight out there."To be honest, very surprised I went in but he's [MS Dhoni] a genius, he obviously thought something. I think so [left-right combo], that was the over we wanted to target - a six or out approach.Curran rose to prominence in the summer of 2018, when he tormented India during a five-match Test series which England won 4-1. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos