MS Dhoni's top 5 IPL moments with CSK

IPL 2019: CSK (160/8) vs RCB (161/7)

Chasing 162 for victory, CSK needed 70 off the last five overs, a task it very nearly accomplished. Dhoni finished unbeaten on 84 (48b, 5x4, 7x6). With 26 needed off a breathless final over, Dhoni had sent Umesh Yadav soaring over the ropes three times, leaving his side two to score off the final ball. A slower ball beat Dhoni and as the batsmen tried to steal a bye, wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel hit the stumps with a direct hit. RCB sneaked home by one run.

So close yet so far: M.S. Dhoni took Chennai Super Kings agonisingly close to a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019. - PTI

IPL 2019: CSK 155/6 vs RR (151/7)

This may be an odd fit in the top five moments but it makes it to our list nevertheless - after all, when was the last time you saw Captain Cool lose his cool on the field? Dhoni was fined 50 percent of his match fees for entering the field and arguing with the umpires on a no-ball decision in the final over of the match against Rajasthan Royals. The Chennai skipper had entered the field after the fourth ball of the last over. It had been called a no-ball — for height — by umpire Ullhas Gandhe at the bowler’s end, but his colleague at square-leg, Bruce Oxenford, begged to differ and the decision had to be reversed and the ball was deemed legal.

Chennai Super Kings skipper, M. S. Dhoni, entered the ground to debate with the umpires about a no ball bowled by Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals in the final over. He was let off with a fine of 50 per cent of his match fee. - Sportzpics / BCCI

IPL 2018: CSK (207/5) vs RCB (205/8)

Chasing a stiff target of 206, CSK got past the finish line with two balls to spare. The side was in a spot of bother at 74 for four at one stage, but that was before Dhoni, in the company of Ambati Rayudu, launched a counter-attack of fearsome proportions. Dhoni was in an aggressive mood from the moment he took guard. Off just his second ball, he launched a full delivery from Pawan Negi over the mid-wicket fence. The CSK skipper threw the kitchen sink at anything over-pitched, sending the ball flying to all parts of the ground. He finished on 70 off just 34 deliveries.

IPL 2010: CSK (195/4) vs Kings XI Punjab (192/3)

Dhoni's 54 not out powered CSK in the semifinals of the IPL. He was the chief protagonist of a blitzkrieg in Dharamsala where, with 16 needed off Irfan Pathan's final over, Dhoni launched the left-arm seamer into the night sky, not once but twice in as many deliveries to seal one of CSK's most memorable run chases.

IPL 2010 final: CSK (168/5) vs MI (146/9)

Dhoni got rid of a marauding Kieron Pollard with an unconventional field placement. Given Pollard's penchant to hit the ball down the ground, Dhoni moved Matthew Hayden at straight mid-off. Moments later, Pollard hit Albie Morkel straight to Hayden as Super Kings went on to win its maiden IPL title.