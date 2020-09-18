IPL 2020: CSK vs MI - Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The two teams have faced each other 28 times in the IPL with MI holding a 17-11 win/loss record over CSK. They have shared a victory each in the now-defunct Champions League T20 (a competition both franchises have won twice) as well.

Both teams last met during the 2019 IPL final where MI beat CSK by just one run.

Overall, Mumbai has won four IPL titles, while Chennai has three to its name. They have also contested four tournament finals, with MI coming out on top on three occasions.

When the two teams met in Dubai during the 2014 IPL, CSK had won by seven wickets on the back of Brendon McCullum's unbeaten 71 and Mohit Sharma's four-wicket haul. The opposition skipper Rohit Sharma had also scored a half-century.

Mumbai's West Indian star Kieron Pollard could be a threat for Chennai as he has scored 449 runs at a strike rate of 167.53 and an average of 34.53 against the men in yellow. He has also claimed 12 wickets in encounters featuring the two teams.

Meanwhile, Pollard's national teammate and Super Kings' all-rounder Dwayne Bravo could be a tricky customer for Mumbai, his former team, as he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 14.4 against the outfit. He also has amassed 281 runs versus Mumbai.