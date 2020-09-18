IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP live streaming, match and toss timing details: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

The Delhi Capitals will begin its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign against the Kings XI Punjab on September 20. The IPL schedule, which features 10 double-header days, has been released only for the round-robin stage of the tournament.

In all, Dubai will host 24 group stage matches, Abu Dhabi will host 20 and Sharjah 12. Punjab has held the upper hand against Delhi, and the head-to-head record stands at 14-10 in favour of the KL-Rahul side. Here's all you need to know about the IPL 2020 match between Delhi and Punjab.

FOLLOW | IPL 2020 COVERAGE

At what time does the DC vs KXIP match start on the 20th?

7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local). For the second time, the IPL will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

Where will the DC vs KXIP match take place?

At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the toss take place

7:00 PM IST (5:30 PM local)

What are the key things to know about this match?

Team India cricketer KL Rahul was named as the new skipper of Kings XI Punjab for the 2020 season. Meanwhile, R Ashwin, who was with Kings XI Punjab earlier, will ply his wares with Delhi Capitals this season.

Where will the DC vs KXIP match be broadcast?

The competition will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. The matches will be live streamed on Star’s video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar.