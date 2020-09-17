Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: England, Australia players to quarantine for 36 hours in Dubai Smith, Archer, Buttler will be available for RR's first match. It is a similar story for Hazlewood and Curran (CSK), Maxwell (Kings XI) and Warner (SRH). Shayan Acharya Mumbai 17 September, 2020 22:17 IST Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will be available for Chennai Super Kings' first match in IPL 2019. - REUTERS Shayan Acharya Mumbai 17 September, 2020 22:17 IST The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises received a shot in the arm as the England and Australia cricketers arriving to the United Arab Emirates from the United Kingdom will now have to undergo a 36-hour quarantine instead of the previously mandated six days.21 players from England and Australia touched base in Dubai on a chartered jet on Thursday night.READ| IPL 2020: Cummins is the most challenging bowler to face, says Rana Officials from some of the franchises, stationed in Dubai, confirmed the development to Sportstar, but the teams based in Abu Dhabi are unlikely to be exempted from a week-long quarantine period.With the Australia-England series getting over on Wednesday, there were doubts over the availability of players from both countries for the initial matches of the tournament because of the six-day quarantine.READ| Rohit Sharma: Malinga's experience will be missed in IPL 2020 However, the franchises have successfully negotiated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reduce the quarantine period as the players were flown into the Emirates on a chartered flight from Manchester.The cricketers will undergo RT-PCR test for COVID-19 on their arrival. “Before flying out from Manchester, the players were tested and once they land, they need to be tested again. Since the players are travelling from one bubble to another, it should not be a problem,” a franchise official said.While Chennai Super Kings’ can look at fielding Josh Hazlewood and Tom Curran in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals will also benefit as captain Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler will be available from the first game. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos