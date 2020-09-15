Home Interviews Uthappa: My game has evolved in these twelve years Part of the Indian Premier League since inception, Robin Uthappa admits he has had to adapt to different roles over the years. P. K. Ajith Kumar 15 September, 2020 13:29 IST Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT P. K. Ajith Kumar 15 September, 2020 13:29 IST Robin Uthappa’s IPL career has run parallel to that of the tournament itself and is one of the most successful batsmen in cricket’s most glamorous league. IPL 2020: KKR's Shubman Gill ready for added responsibility in leadership group With 4411 runs (strike rate 130.5, average 28.83) over the past 12 editions – only seven men have managed more – with four different teams -- Mumbai Indians, Royals Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors and Kolkata Knight Riders -- the 34-year-old has now joined Rajasthan Royals. He spoke to Sportstar from Dubai.On playing for Rajasthan RoyalsI am absolutely thrilled. It has always been a franchise embodying the fighting spirit and one that doesn't give up regardless of the game situation.On the team’s strengthsWe are a good, balanced side with a mix of experienced players, both Indian and foreign. Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat and I have all been around for a while now, we have top foreigners such as Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, who have all been successful on the biggest stage. Add to that some wonderfully talented youngsters and I think we have covered pretty much all our bases. Robin Uthappa during a training session of Rajasthan Royals in February. - PTI Photo On the IPL’s challenges in the UAEThe heat will certainly be a big challenge. Certain pitches would be similar to the ones back home but it is a long tournament and there will be changes as we go along.On his IPL journeyIt has been a fantastic experience. The dynamics of the tournament have changed over the years and so have I. My game has evolved through different phases in these twelve years, which have all contributed to my performances. As a batsman, I have always wanted to be positive in my approach and contribute in a manner that sets the right tone for my team. My roles in teams have varied -- I have been at the top, in the middle order and have also finished games, so I have had to adapt. Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos