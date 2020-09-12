IPL 2020: Lockie Ferguson, a KKR fan since 2008 for Brendon McCullum

An important component in the Kolkata Knight Riders pace battery, New Zealander Lockie Ferguson is keen to ‘get back to the grind' again.

Ferguson, who trained with the KKR squad in Abu Dhabi on Friday after completing his week-long quarantine, might showcase some new variations in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

“In my arsenal, I pack my yorkers and slower balls. But I am also working on some other variations… It was a nice little break (during the lockdown) but my body needs to adjust now from no bowling to lots of training,” Ferguson told www.kkr.in.

Ferguson – who grew up in a sports family (father a rugby player and mother a sprinter) and competed with his elder brother in bowling fast – felt experience taught him to adapt to the T20 format.

“T20 cricket is so fast-paced that you need to adjust your game and mindset. I feel I’m more ready and excited to take on those tough situations.”

The 29-year-old was eager to bowl with Aussie pace ace Pat Cummins in KKR colours. “He (Cummins) seems to be getting better and better and he is still so young. He is a lovely guy and I am looking forward to rubbing shoulders with him.”

The presence of childhood heroes and fellow New Zealanders, head coach Brendon McCullum and bowling coach Kyle Mills, has made Ferguson’s second season with the KKR more special.

“Brendon was definitely one of our heroes while growing up. After watching him do so well in the first match for KKR (in 2008), it was hard not to be a Kolkata fan.

“He was always super aggressive (as a batsman) and I guess my bowling mirrors him in a way when it comes to aggression. I am looking forward to playing under him.”

On Mills, Ferguson said, “I remember I was a young chubby pup at Auckland when I was starting out. Mills was well established in the Black Caps. I tried to rub shoulders… and learnt some tricks from him. He has a really calm attitude… I am sure he has plenty to teach now.”