IPL 2020: Muralitharan bowls at nets, backs Bayliss to come good

Sri Lankan spin legend and bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Muttiah Muralitharan, said the inclusion of Trevor Bayliss as head coach could mean a different way of thinking ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 that starts in the United Arab Emirates from September 19.

“I know TB for he coached me as well for four years in Sri Lanka. I also know Brad (assistant coach Brad Haddin) against whom I played. So we know each other and hopefully TB will do a better job,” the spin great said in an interview posted on the SRH Facebook page.

“This IPL is something special, because after COVID-19 and six months of staying home, I am back with the SRH and hopefully we will do well,” he said.

“This year we went with young talent because we are looking at giving opportunities to the youngsters and try to get the best out of them,” he said.

Muralitharan has been bowling to the SRH batters at nets. “...Without bowling it will be boring. I thought I will give them a hand because there aren't too many net bowlers around,” he reasoned.

Star batsman Kane Williamson believes one needs to adjust to the conditions though it is a 20-over game. “Players come here from all around the world and they are used to their own conditions. I think it's going to be one of the important factors to the tournament is actually getting used to, and adjusting to the conditions, as they vary throughout,” he said.