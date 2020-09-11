Home Interviews IPL 2020: Muralitharan bowls at nets, backs Bayliss to come good Former Sri Lanka spin great Muttiah Muralitharan, the bowling coach of SRH in the IPL, welcomes the inclusion of Trevor Bayliss as head coach. Team Sportstar Hyderabad 11 September, 2020 21:30 IST Team Sportstar Hyderabad 11 September, 2020 21:30 IST Sri Lankan spin legend and bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Muttiah Muralitharan, said the inclusion of Trevor Bayliss as head coach could mean a different way of thinking ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 that starts in the United Arab Emirates from September 19.“I know TB for he coached me as well for four years in Sri Lanka. I also know Brad (assistant coach Brad Haddin) against whom I played. So we know each other and hopefully TB will do a better job,” the spin great said in an interview posted on the SRH Facebook page.“This IPL is something special, because after COVID-19 and six months of staying home, I am back with the SRH and hopefully we will do well,” he said.READ| ENG vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell warms up for IPL 2020 with whirlwind knock “This year we went with young talent because we are looking at giving opportunities to the youngsters and try to get the best out of them,” he said.Muralitharan has been bowling to the SRH batters at nets. “...Without bowling it will be boring. I thought I will give them a hand because there aren't too many net bowlers around,” he reasoned. Star batsman Kane Williamson believes one needs to adjust to the conditions though it is a 20-over game. “Players come here from all around the world and they are used to their own conditions. I think it's going to be one of the important factors to the tournament is actually getting used to, and adjusting to the conditions, as they vary throughout,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos