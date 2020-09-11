Home IPL 2020 News ENG vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell warms up for IPL 2020 with whirlwind knock Maxwell, who was picked up by Kings XI for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL auction last year, hit four fours and four sixes during his whirlwind knock. Team Sportstar 11 September, 2020 21:13 IST Maxwell is likely to be available for selection for Punjab's first match against Delhi Capitals on September 20. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 11 September, 2020 21:13 IST Australia international and Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Glenn Maxwell put on a tremendous exhibition of power hitting in the first One-Day International against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. Maxwell bludgeoned 77 off just 59 balls to help Australia recover from a precarious 123-5 after being sent into bat by Eoin Morgan. Maxwell, who was picked up by Kings XI for Rs 10.75 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last year, hit four fours and four sixes during his whirlwind knock. Maxwell, along with the other players coming to the IPL from the England-Australia limited-overs series, is likely to be available for selection for Punjab's first match against Delhi Capitals on September 20 in Dubai. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos