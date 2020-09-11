ENG vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell warms up for IPL 2020 with whirlwind knock 

Australia international and Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Glenn Maxwell put on a tremendous exhibition of power hitting in the first One-Day International against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

Maxwell bludgeoned 77 off just 59 balls to help Australia recover from a precarious 123-5 after being sent into bat by Eoin Morgan.

Maxwell, who was picked up by Kings XI for Rs 10.75 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last year, hit four fours and four sixes during his whirlwind knock.

Maxwell, along with the other players coming to the IPL from the England-Australia limited-overs series, is likely to be available for selection for Punjab's first match against Delhi Capitals on September 20 in Dubai.