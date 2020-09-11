My IPL

Prayas Ray Barman: My IPL dinner with Virat Kohli

Bengal leg-spinner Barman, who was the youngest debutant at IPL, shares his experience with superstar Kohli, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

PRAYAS RAY BARMAN
11 September, 2020 16:59 IST

Bengal cricketer Prayas Ray Barman with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.   -  INSTAGRAM/@prayas.rb

PRAYAS RAY BARMAN
11 September, 2020 16:59 IST

The moment I cherish the most is our [Royal Challengers Bangalore] first win in Indian Premier League 2019. It took a while, of course. We didn't win the first six matches and were eagerly waiting for a victory. When it finally arrived, it felt really nice. It was a good match that we had in Punjab and a superb knock from AB de Villiers made the night all the more special.

READ| IPL 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal ready for the UAE test

Apart from this, I'll always remember the day when we visited Virat Kohli's house in Mumbai.

Anushka [Sharma] ma'am and he hosted us for dinner after we lost a close match against Mumbai Indians. We all were there till around 2 o'clock in the morning and ended up watching a live football game.

As told to Santadeep Dey

Watch the full conversation with Prayas in Episode 5 of Sportstar Extras - IPL Special:

 

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Latest updates

IPL Interviews

IPL Videos

Fixtures

IPL Pictures

IPL Features

IPL Quiz

My IPL
IPL Special

  Dugout videos

 Related