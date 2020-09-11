Prayas Ray Barman: My IPL dinner with Virat Kohli

The moment I cherish the most is our [Royal Challengers Bangalore] first win in Indian Premier League 2019. It took a while, of course. We didn't win the first six matches and were eagerly waiting for a victory. When it finally arrived, it felt really nice. It was a good match that we had in Punjab and a superb knock from AB de Villiers made the night all the more special.

READ| IPL 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal ready for the UAE test

Apart from this, I'll always remember the day when we visited Virat Kohli's house in Mumbai.

Anushka [Sharma] ma'am and he hosted us for dinner after we lost a close match against Mumbai Indians. We all were there till around 2 o'clock in the morning and ended up watching a live football game.

As told to Santadeep Dey



Watch the full conversation with Prayas in Episode 5 of Sportstar Extras - IPL Special:



