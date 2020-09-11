Home My IPL Prayas Ray Barman: My IPL dinner with Virat Kohli Bengal leg-spinner Barman, who was the youngest debutant at IPL, shares his experience with superstar Kohli, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. PRAYAS RAY BARMAN 11 September, 2020 16:59 IST Bengal cricketer Prayas Ray Barman with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. - INSTAGRAM/@prayas.rb PRAYAS RAY BARMAN 11 September, 2020 16:59 IST The moment I cherish the most is our [Royal Challengers Bangalore] first win in Indian Premier League 2019. It took a while, of course. We didn't win the first six matches and were eagerly waiting for a victory. When it finally arrived, it felt really nice. It was a good match that we had in Punjab and a superb knock from AB de Villiers made the night all the more special.READ| IPL 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal ready for the UAE test Apart from this, I'll always remember the day when we visited Virat Kohli's house in Mumbai.Anushka [Sharma] ma'am and he hosted us for dinner after we lost a close match against Mumbai Indians. We all were there till around 2 o'clock in the morning and ended up watching a live football game.As told to Santadeep DeyWatch the full conversation with Prayas in Episode 5 of Sportstar Extras - IPL Special: Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos