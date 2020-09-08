Home My IPL Manoj Tiwary: My first IPL triumph with KKR in 2012 India international and seasoned IPL campaigner Manoj Tiwary recalls the moment when he hit the winning runs for KKR against CSK in Chennai in 2012. Manoj Tiwary 08 September, 2020 22:06 IST Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Manoj Tiwary in action against Delhi Daredevils during the 2011 IPL. (File Photo) - S. Subramanium Manoj Tiwary 08 September, 2020 22:06 IST One memory would obviously be the boundary that I hit in the final of 2012 against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium against Dwayne Bravo. READ: Varun Aaron- My first IPL wicketThat was a special moment because Kolkata Knight Riders won the trophy for the first time. There were so many expectations from KKR, not just from the fan point of view but overall. We all know how difficult it was for KKR from the initial days till that particular year. And you must have seen the celebrations at the Eden Gardens. There was a victory rally organised by the honourable chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. It was crazy. I had played a number of years in the Ranji Trophy by then but I had not seen so much of a crowd. We were dancing like anything and Shah Rukh Khan [co-owner of KKR] was on stage. For a young player like me and others as well, to see Shah Rukh in the team was special. READ: Shadab Jakati: My favourite IPL momentAnd then, him dancing on the same stage with me was very special. Since I hit the winning boundary, he gave me a bit of special attention too (laughs). (As told to Shayan Acharya & Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya on Sportstar Extras IPL special series) WATCH: https://rb.gy/spjacy Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos