Daren Sammy: My IPL fifty against Rajasthan Royals

It has to be my fifty against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in 2013. Our team was in trouble (19/5) when I came into bat. I scored 60 off 41 balls. And then, against Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunil Narine bowled a maiden to me and in the next over, I hit a left-arm spinner [Iqbal Abdulla] for two sixes to win that game and help us qualify for the playoffs. It was our debut season as Sunrisers Hyderabad into the playoffs.

READ: Varun Aaron- My first IPL wicket

I also remember when I first came out with the ‘pacifier’ celebration. My daughter Skai was born during that time. The fans in Hyderabad picked it up and everybody in the stands had pacifiers in their mouth every time I hit a six or bowled a good delivery. The whole experience was amazing. IPL really set the tone for the T20 leagues across the world.

READ: Shadab Jakati: My favourite IPL moment

To be honest, I have had great memories playing for SRH, RCB and Kings XI, who are now the owners of St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League. If an opportunity arises, I will play in India again as that is the place where I played my last international match [T20 World Cup final in Kolkata in 2016].

As told to Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya