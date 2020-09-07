IPL 2020 in UAE: Players who have pulled out and their replacements

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway from September 19 in Abu Dhabi, where defending champion Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings.

Ahead of IPL 2020, here is the full list of players who have pulled out of the tournament and their replacements.

Suresh Raina: Chennai Super Kings' Raina will miss the entire IPL for "personal reasons". He has returned to India from the UAE. "Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," team CEO Kasi Viswanathan said in a tweet from the Super Kings handle.

Harbhajan Singh: Harbhajan will miss the entire IPL 2020 season for personal reasons. He was expected to join the squad on September 1 - the rest of the team reached Dubai on August 21. He was given permission by the CSK management to join the team late, but the senior off-spinner eventually decided to give the IPL a miss.

Lasith Malinga: The Mumbai Indians fast bowler also pulled out of the 2020 season in the UAE, citing personal reasons. Australia fast bowler James Pattinson has been named as his replacement. "Lasith is a legend and a pillar of MI's strength," Mumbai owner Akash Ambani was quoted as saying by the franchise's website. "There is no denying the fact that we will miss Lasith's cricketing acumen this season. However, we fully understand Lasith's need to be in Sri Lanka with his family during this time."

Harry Gurney: The Kolkata Knight Riders medium-pacer Harry Gurney has been ruled out of the IPL 2020 owing to a shoulder injury. Gurney, who played for the Knight Riders last season, picked seven wickets in eight games, including a Man-of-the-Match performance of 2 for 25 against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

Chris Woakes: The English all-rounder, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs. 1.5 Crore, in the 2020 IPL auction, pulled out of the tournament in March, saying he “needed to recharge his batteries” and focus on his England career. Anrich Nortje, the South African fast bowler, will be his replacement.

Jason Roy: The England opener has opted out of the Indian Premier League 2020 due to personal reasons. Roy, who strikes at 144.67 in T20s, made his IPL debut with Gujarat Lions in 2017. He moved to Delhi in 2018. But the strokeplayer could manage only one fifty in eight games across two seasons. The unbeaten 91 against Mumbai Indians is the only highlight.

Kane Richardson: The Australian pacer, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹4 crore in the IPL auction last December, has opted out of the tournament to be with his wife for the birth of his first child. Adam Zampa has been roped in as his replacement.