Home IPL 2020 News Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Kolkata Knight Riders' group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 18:00 IST India international Dinesh Karthik is in charge of the Kolkata Knight Riders. - Prashant Nakwe Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 18:00 IST Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.READ | IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders.Day and dateOpponentTime (in IST)VenueWednesday, September 23Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu DhabiSaturday, September 26Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMAbu DhabiWednesday, September 30Rajasthan Royals7:30 PMDubaiSaturday, October 3Delhi Capitals7:30 PMSharjahWednesday, October 7Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMAbu DhabiSaturday, October 10Kings XI Punjab3:30 PMAbu DhabiMonday, October 12Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMSharjahFriday, October 16Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu DhabiSunday, October 18Sunrisers Hyderabad3:30 PMAbu DhabiWednesday, October 21Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMAbu DhabiSaturday, October 24Delhi Capitals3:30 PMAbu DhabiMonday, October 26Kings XI Punjab3: 30 PMSharjahThursday, October 29Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMDubaiSunday, November 1Rajasthan Royals3:30 PMDubai