Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues

IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Kolkata Knight Riders' group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

06 September, 2020 18:00 IST

India international Dinesh Karthik is in charge of the Kolkata Knight Riders.   -  Prashant Nakwe

Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

READ | IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders.

Day and dateOpponentTime (in IST)Venue
Wednesday, September 23Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Saturday, September 26Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Wednesday, September 30Rajasthan Royals7:30 PMDubai
Saturday, October 3Delhi Capitals7:30 PMSharjah
Wednesday, October 7Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Saturday, October 10Kings XI Punjab3:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Monday, October 12Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMSharjah
Friday, October 16Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Sunday, October 18Sunrisers Hyderabad3:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Wednesday, October 21Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Saturday, October 24Delhi Capitals3:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Monday, October 26Kings XI Punjab3: 30 PMSharjah
Thursday, October 29Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMDubai
Sunday, November 1Rajasthan Royals3:30 PMDubai

