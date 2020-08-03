IPL 2020 in UAE: All you need to know about match timings, venues and sponsors

After being informed about the Central Government having provisionally granted permission for the Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) 2020 edition to be rescheduled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to COVID-19 outbreak, the IPL governing council on Sunday among other major decisions postponed the final to November 10 to adhere to the broadcaster’s request.

Here is all you need to know about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and the major takeaways from the IPL Governing Council meeting.

Where will IPL 2020 be held?

IPL 2020 will take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10, pending clearances from the Indian government.

What time will the IPL 2020 matches begin?

The night matches will start at 7.30pm IST (6.00pm UAE time), and afternoon matches at 3.30pm IST (2.00pm UAE time).

What are the venues for IPL 2020?

The 53-day event will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Is there a cap on the number of players a team can carry?

The IPL governing council has set a 24-player limit for each squad, and approved the use of unlimited Covid-19 substitutes.

Did IPL retain all its sponsors including VIVO?

The IPL will retain all its major sponsor, including the Chinese mobile company VIVO, the title sponsor.