BCCI to replace Nike, invites kit sponsors

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids for the team kit sponsor and official merchandising partner rights through a tender process to replace outgoing sponsor Nike. Under the Invitation to Tender (ITT), the winning bidder will be granted the right to be the kit sponsor and official merchandising partner and various other associated rights (as defined in the ITT). Nike, Team India's shirt sponsor since 2005, will not renew its contract, which comes to an end in September this year.The sports apparel giant had a four-year deal with the BCCI for Rs. 370 crore with a royalty of 30 crore.