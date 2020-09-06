IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table

Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host the first match on September 22 when Rajasthan Royals host Chennai Super Kings. In total, there will be 10 double headers. Venues for the playoffs and the final will be announced later.

The 13th edition of IPL will take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. It will be a 53-day event, three days longer than the last two seasons. The matches will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with night matches starting at 7.30pm IST, and afternoon matches at 3.30pm IST.

In all Abu Dhabi will host 20 round-robin games, Dubai 24, and Sharjah 12.