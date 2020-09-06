Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 16:44 IST Rohit Sharma and M.S. Dhoni will lead their respective teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener on September 19. - FILE PHOTO/K.V.S. GIRI Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 16:44 IST Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.READ | IPL 2020 to be played from September 19 to November 10 Sharjah will host the first match on September 22 when Rajasthan Royals host Chennai Super Kings. In total, there will be 10 double headers. Venues for the playoffs and the final will be announced later.The 13th edition of IPL will take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. It will be a 53-day event, three days longer than the last two seasons. The matches will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with night matches starting at 7.30pm IST, and afternoon matches at 3.30pm IST.In all Abu Dhabi will host 20 round-robin games, Dubai 24, and Sharjah 12.DATE & DAYMATCHTIME (IST) VENUESeptember 19, SaturdayMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMAbu DhabiSeptember 20, SundayDelhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMDubaiSeptember 21, MondaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDubaiSeptember 22, TuesdayRajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMSharjahSeptember 23, WednesdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu DhabiSeptember 24, ThursdayKings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDubaiSeptember 25, FridayChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubaiSeptember 26, SaturdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMAbu DhabiSeptember 27, SundayRajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMSharjahSeptember 28, MondayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMDubaiSeptember 29, TuesdayDelhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMAbu DhabiSeptember 30, WednesdayRajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders7:30 PMDubaiOctober 1, ThursdayKings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 2, FridayChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMDubaiOctober 3, SaturdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals3:30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 3, SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders7.30 PMSharjahOctober 4, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad3.30 PMSharjah October 4, Sunday Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings7.30 PMDubaiOctober 5, Monday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubaiOctober 6, Tuesday Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 7, Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 8, Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMDubaiOctober 9, FridayRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMSharjahOctober 10, SaturdayKings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders3.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 10, Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMDubaiOctober 11, SundaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals3.30 PMDubaiOctober 11, SundayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 12, MondayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders7.30 PMSharjahOctober 13, TuesdaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings7.30 PMDubai October 14, WednesdayDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMDubaiOctober 15, ThursdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMSharjahOctober 16, FridayMumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 17, SaturdayRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore3.30 PMDubaiOctober 17, SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings7.30 PMSharjahOctober 18, SundaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders3.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 18, SundayMumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMDubaiOctober 19, MondayChennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 20, TuesdayKings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubaiOctober 21, WednesdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 22, ThursdayRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PMDubaiOctober 23, FridayChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians7.30 PMSharjahOctober 24, SaturdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals3.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 24, Saturday Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7.30 PMDubaiOctober 25, SundayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings3.30 PMDubaiOctober 25, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 26, MondayKolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMSharjahOctober 27, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubaiOctober 28, Wednesday Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 29, ThursdayChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders7.30 PMDubaiOctober 30, FridayKings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 31, SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians3.30 PMDubaiOctober 31, SaturdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7.30 PMSharjahNovember 1, SundayChennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab 3.30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 1, SundayKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMDubaiNovember 2, MondayDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 3, TuesdaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians7.30 PMSharjah Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. 