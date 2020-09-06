IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table

IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 September, 2020 16:44 IST

Rohit Sharma and M.S. Dhoni will lead their respective teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener on September 19.   -  FILE PHOTO/K.V.S. GIRI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 September, 2020 16:44 IST

Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

READ | IPL 2020 to be played from September 19 to November 10

Sharjah will host the first match on September 22 when Rajasthan Royals host Chennai Super Kings. In total, there will be 10 double headers. Venues for the playoffs and the final will be announced later.

The 13th edition of IPL will take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. It will be a 53-day event, three days longer than the last two seasons. The matches will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with night matches starting at 7.30pm IST, and afternoon matches at 3.30pm IST.

In all Abu Dhabi will host 20 round-robin games, Dubai 24, and Sharjah 12.

DATE & DAYMATCHTIME (IST) VENUE
September 19, SaturdayMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 20, SundayDelhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMDubai
September 21, MondaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDubai
September 22, TuesdayRajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMSharjah
September 23, WednesdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 24, ThursdayKings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDubai
September 25, FridayChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubai
September 26, SaturdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 27, SundayRajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMSharjah
September 28, MondayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMDubai
September 29, TuesdayDelhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 30, WednesdayRajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders7:30 PMDubai
October 1, ThursdayKings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 2, FridayChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMDubai
October 3, SaturdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals3:30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 3, SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders7.30 PMSharjah
October 4, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad3.30 PMSharjah
October 4, Sunday Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings7.30 PMDubai
October 5, Monday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubai
October 6, Tuesday Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 7, Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 8, Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMDubai
October 9, FridayRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMSharjah
October 10, SaturdayKings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders3.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 10, Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMDubai
October 11, SundaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals3.30 PMDubai
October 11, SundayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 12, MondayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders7.30 PMSharjah
October 13, TuesdaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings7.30 PMDubai
October 14, WednesdayDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMDubai
October 15, ThursdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMSharjah
October 16, FridayMumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 17, SaturdayRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore3.30 PMDubai
October 17, SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings7.30 PMSharjah
October 18, SundaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders3.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 18, SundayMumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMDubai
October 19, MondayChennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 20, TuesdayKings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubai
October 21, WednesdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 22, ThursdayRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PMDubai
October 23, FridayChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians7.30 PMSharjah
October 24, SaturdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals3.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 24, Saturday Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7.30 PMDubai
October 25, SundayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings3.30 PMDubai
October 25, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 26, MondayKolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMSharjah
October 27, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubai
October 28, Wednesday Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 29, ThursdayChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders7.30 PMDubai
October 30, FridayKings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 31, SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians3.30 PMDubai
October 31, SaturdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7.30 PMSharjah
November 1, SundayChennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab 3.30 PMAbu Dhabi
November 1, SundayKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMDubai
November 2, MondayDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
November 3, TuesdaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians7.30 PMSharjah

 

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

IPL Special

  Dugout videos

 Related