IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 Orange Cap leaderboard: Top 10 leading run-scorers

IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder: KXIP skipper KL Rahul hammered a century against Virat Kohli's RCB on Thursday to become the highest run-scorer.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
UAE 25 September, 2020 06:24 IST
KL Rahul

KL Rahul, with 153 runs from two matches, presently possesses the Orange Cap.   -  BCCI/IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
UAE 25 September, 2020 06:24 IST

IPL 2020 got underway in the UAE on Saturday, September 19. Eight teams — Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are competing for the coveted trophy.

Like every other edition, this season will also see the leading run-scorer being awarded the Orange Cap. Below is the LIVE leaderboard for the most runs scored in the 2020 season of the tournament.

READ | IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teams
 

PositionPlayer, teamMatchesInningsRunsHighest scoreAverageStrike rate100s50s
1KL Rahul (KXIP)22153132*153.00173.8610
2Faf du Plessis (CSK)2213072130.00160.4902
3Mayank Agarwal (KXIP)221158957.50143.7501
4Rohit Sharma (MI)22928046.00143.7501
5AB de Villiers (RCB)22795139.50164.5801
6Sanju Samson (RR)11747474.00231.2501
7Ambati Rayudu (CSK)11717171.00147.9101
8Steve Smith (RR)11696969.00146.8001
9Suryakumar Yadav (MI)22644732.00145.4500
10Saurabh Tiwary (MI)22634231.50143.1800

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos

 Related