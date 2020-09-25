IPL 2020 Orange Cap leaderboard: Top 10 leading run-scorers

IPL 2020 got underway in the UAE on Saturday, September 19. Eight teams — Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are competing for the coveted trophy.



Like every other edition, this season will also see the leading run-scorer being awarded the Orange Cap. Below is the LIVE leaderboard for the most runs scored in the 2020 season of the tournament.



Position Player, team Matches Innings Runs Highest score Average Strike rate 100s 50s 1 KL Rahul (KXIP) 2 2 153 132* 153.00 173.86 1 0 2 Faf du Plessis (CSK) 2 2 130 72 130.00 160.49 0 2 3 Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) 2 2 115 89 57.50 143.75 0 1 4 Rohit Sharma (MI) 2 2 92 80 46.00 143.75 0 1 5 AB de Villiers (RCB) 2 2 79 51 39.50 164.58 0 1 6 Sanju Samson (RR) 1 1 74 74 74.00 231.25 0 1 7 Ambati Rayudu (CSK) 1 1 71 71 71.00 147.91 0 1 8 Steve Smith (RR) 1 1 69 69 69.00 146.80 0 1 9 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 2 2 64 47 32.00 145.45 0 0 10 Saurabh Tiwary (MI) 2 2 63 42 31.50 143.18 0 0