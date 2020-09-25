Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 Orange Cap leaderboard: Top 10 leading run-scorers IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder: KXIP skipper KL Rahul hammered a century against Virat Kohli's RCB on Thursday to become the highest run-scorer. Team Sportstar UAE 25 September, 2020 06:24 IST KL Rahul, with 153 runs from two matches, presently possesses the Orange Cap. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar UAE 25 September, 2020 06:24 IST IPL 2020 got underway in the UAE on Saturday, September 19. Eight teams — Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are competing for the coveted trophy.Like every other edition, this season will also see the leading run-scorer being awarded the Orange Cap. Below is the LIVE leaderboard for the most runs scored in the 2020 season of the tournament.READ | IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teams PositionPlayer, teamMatchesInningsRunsHighest scoreAverageStrike rate100s50s1KL Rahul (KXIP)22153132*153.00173.86102Faf du Plessis (CSK)2213072130.00160.49023Mayank Agarwal (KXIP)221158957.50143.75014Rohit Sharma (MI)22928046.00143.75015AB de Villiers (RCB)22795139.50164.58016Sanju Samson (RR)11747474.00231.25017Ambati Rayudu (CSK)11717171.00147.91018Steve Smith (RR)11696969.00146.80019Suryakumar Yadav (MI)22644732.00145.450010Saurabh Tiwary (MI)22634231.50143.1800 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos