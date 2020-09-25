IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 Purple Cap leaderboard: Top 10 leading wicket-takers

IPL 2020 Purple Cap holder: KXIP's Mohammed Shami took a wicket in Thursday's match against RCB to become the highest wicket-taker in the league, thus far.

UAE 25 September, 2020 06:26 IST
Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul

KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami, holder of the purple cap, poses for a photograph with skipper and orange cap holder KL Rahul.   -  BCCI/IPL

IPL 2020 got underway in the UAE on Saturday, September 19. Eight teams — Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are competing for the coveted trophy.

Like every other edition, this season will also see the leading wicket-taker being awarded the Purple Cap. Below is the LIVE leaderboard for the most wickets taken in the 2020 season of the tournament.

READ | IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teams
 

PositionPlayer, teamMatchesRunsWicketsAverageEconomySR4w5w
1Mohammed Shami (KXIP)23248.004.3611.0000
2Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)243410.755.3712.0000
3Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP)241410.255.8510.5000
4Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP)254413.506.7512.0000
5Sam Curran (CSK)261415.257.6212.0000
6Shivam Dube (RCB)248412.008.009.0000
7Lungi Ngidi (CSK)294423.5011.7512.0000
8James Pattinson (MI)252317.336.5016.0000
9Murugan Ashwin (KXIP)12137.007.006.0000
10Trent Boult (MI)253317.667.2214.6600

