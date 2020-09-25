Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 Purple Cap leaderboard: Top 10 leading wicket-takers IPL 2020 Purple Cap holder: KXIP's Mohammed Shami took a wicket in Thursday's match against RCB to become the highest wicket-taker in the league, thus far. Team Sportstar UAE 25 September, 2020 06:26 IST KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami, holder of the purple cap, poses for a photograph with skipper and orange cap holder KL Rahul. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar UAE 25 September, 2020 06:26 IST IPL 2020 got underway in the UAE on Saturday, September 19. Eight teams — Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are competing for the coveted trophy.Like every other edition, this season will also see the leading wicket-taker being awarded the Purple Cap. Below is the LIVE leaderboard for the most wickets taken in the 2020 season of the tournament.READ | IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teams PositionPlayer, teamMatchesRunsWicketsAverageEconomySR4w5w1Mohammed Shami (KXIP)23248.004.3611.00002Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)243410.755.3712.00003Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP)241410.255.8510.50004Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP)254413.506.7512.00005Sam Curran (CSK)261415.257.6212.00006Shivam Dube (RCB)248412.008.009.00007Lungi Ngidi (CSK)294423.5011.7512.00008James Pattinson (MI)252317.336.5016.00009Murugan Ashwin (KXIP)12137.007.006.000010Trent Boult (MI)253317.667.2214.6600 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos