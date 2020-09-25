IPL 2020 Purple Cap leaderboard: Top 10 leading wicket-takers

IPL 2020 got underway in the UAE on Saturday, September 19. Eight teams — Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are competing for the coveted trophy.



Like every other edition, this season will also see the leading wicket-taker being awarded the Purple Cap. Below is the LIVE leaderboard for the most wickets taken in the 2020 season of the tournament.



READ | IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teams



Position Player, team Matches Runs Wickets Average Economy SR 4w 5w 1 Mohammed Shami (KXIP) 2 32 4 8.00 4.36 11.00 0 0 2 Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) 2 43 4 10.75 5.37 12.00 0 0 3 Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP) 2 41 4 10.25 5.85 10.50 0 0 4 Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP) 2 54 4 13.50 6.75 12.00 0 0 5 Sam Curran (CSK) 2 61 4 15.25 7.62 12.00 0 0 6 Shivam Dube (RCB) 2 48 4 12.00 8.00 9.00 0 0 7 Lungi Ngidi (CSK) 2 94 4 23.50 11.75 12.00 0 0 8 James Pattinson (MI) 2 52 3 17.33 6.50 16.00 0 0 9 Murugan Ashwin (KXIP) 1 21 3 7.00 7.00 6.00 0 0 10 Trent Boult (MI) 2 53 3 17.66 7.22 14.66 0 0