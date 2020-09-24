IPL 2020: Have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, says Kohli on loss against Punjab

Virat Kohli shouldered the responsibility of his team's defeat as Kings XI Punjab hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore by a massive 97 runs in an IPL match.

KL Rahul slammed a brilliant unbeaten century but en route to his ton, Kohli dropped the Punjab skipper twice and that allowed his India teammate to reach the three-figure mark.

"I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage maybe if we restricted them to 180 we wouldn't have under pressure from ball one to chase," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Chasing a massive 207-run target, Bangalore slipped right from the start with Kohli, Ab De Villiers and Aaron Finch not able to make an impact as it folded out for 109 in 17 overs.

"We know exactly where we went wrong and I have to put my hand up and say couple of important chances went down.

"There are days when these kind of things happen on the cricket field, they happen and we have to accept them. We have had a good game, we have had a bad game and now it is time to move on. Learn from the mistakes we make," Kohli said.

"We did pretty well closing in on the second time out. Those are the moments, we pulled things back nicely so we understand how to do that as a team," he added.