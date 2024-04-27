DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match

Delhi Capitals will look to maintain its winning momentum when it takes on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

DC comes into the game on the back of a thrilling four-run win at home against Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, MI suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in its last game.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be played on April 27, 2024.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match take place?

The toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match on April 27?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be televised live on the Star SportsNetwork in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match online?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.