DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets

Delhi Capitals will look to maintain its winning momentum when it takes on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.
DC comes into the game on the back of a thrilling four-run win at home against Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, MI suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in its last game.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
MI vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
DC vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM
DC OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN DC vs MI IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Average
|HS
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|27
|841
|131.20
|33.64
|74*
|Ishan Kishan (MI)
|11
|465
|151.46
|66.42
|81*
|Virender Sehwag (DC)
|10
|375
|156.90
|41.66
|95*
MOST WICKETS IN DC vs MI IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|20
|25
|7.44
|22.44
|4/14
|Lasith Malinga (MI)
|13
|22
|6.65
|14.22
|5/13
|Harbhajan Singh (MI)
|17
|21
|6.67
|20.19
|4/17
