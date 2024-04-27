DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets

Delhi Capitals will look to maintain its winning momentum when it takes on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

DC comes into the game on the back of a thrilling four-run win at home against Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, MI suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in its last game.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

MI vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 34 Mumbai Indians won: 19 Delhi Capitals won: 15 Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 29 runs (Mumbai, 2024) Last 5 results: MI won - 3; DC won - 2

DC vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM Matches played: 11 Delhi Capitals won: 6 Mumbai Indians won: 5 Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets (2023) Last 5 results: MI won - 3; DC won - 2

DC OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM Matches played: 79 DC won: 33 DC lost: 44 Tied: 1 NR: 1 Last result: Beat Gujarat Titans by 4 runs (2024) DC highest score: 231/4 (20) vs KXIP (2011) DC lowest score: 66 all out (13.4) vs MI (2017)

MOST RUNS IN DC vs MI IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Strike Rate Average HS Rohit Sharma (MI) 27 841 131.20 33.64 74* Ishan Kishan (MI) 11 465 151.46 66.42 81* Virender Sehwag (DC) 10 375 156.90 41.66 95*

MOST WICKETS IN DC vs MI IPL MATCHES