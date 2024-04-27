MagazineBuy Print

DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets

DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match on Saturday. 

Published : Apr 27, 2024 07:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw during IPL 2024.
Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Capitals will look to maintain its winning momentum when it takes on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

DC comes into the game on the back of a thrilling four-run win at home against Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, MI suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in its last game.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

MI vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 34
Mumbai Indians won: 19
Delhi Capitals won: 15
Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 29 runs (Mumbai, 2024)
Last 5 results: MI won - 3; DC won - 2
DC vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM
Matches played: 11
Delhi Capitals won: 6
Mumbai Indians won: 5
Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets (2023)
Last 5 results: MI won - 3; DC won - 2
DC OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM
Matches played: 79
DC won: 33
DC lost: 44
Tied: 1
NR: 1
Last result: Beat Gujarat Titans by 4 runs (2024)
DC highest score: 231/4 (20) vs KXIP (2011)
DC lowest score: 66 all out (13.4) vs MI (2017)

MOST RUNS IN DC vs MI IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Strike Rate Average HS
Rohit Sharma (MI) 27 841 131.20 33.64 74*
Ishan Kishan (MI) 11 465 151.46 66.42 81*
Virender Sehwag (DC) 10 375 156.90 41.66 95*

MOST WICKETS IN DC vs MI IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Average BBI
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 20 25 7.44 22.44 4/14
Lasith Malinga (MI) 13 22 6.65 14.22 5/13
Harbhajan Singh (MI) 17 21 6.67 20.19 4/17

