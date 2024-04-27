DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI, squads, fantasy team

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. Earlier in the tournament, Mumbai Indians had emerged victorious against Capitals by 29 runs in a high-scoring match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for DC vs MI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.

Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bowl 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah., Nuwan Thushara.

Impact Player options: Suryakumar Yadav/Nuwan Thushara, Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction WICKETKEEPERS Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser McGurk ALL-ROUNDERS Axar Patel (c) BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Gerald Coetzee Team Composition: DC 5:6 MI Credits Left: 7.0