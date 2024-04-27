MagazineBuy Print

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI, squads, fantasy team

DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Prediction: Here are all fantasy teams, squads, predicted playing XIs for the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match on Saturday.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 07:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals‘ Prithvi Shaw during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Delhi Capitals‘ Prithvi Shaw during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. Earlier in the tournament, Mumbai Indians had emerged victorious against Capitals by 29 runs in a high-scoring match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for DC vs MI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.

Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bowl 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah., Nuwan Thushara.

Impact Player options: Suryakumar Yadav/Nuwan Thushara, Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction
WICKETKEEPERS
Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan
BATTERS
Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser McGurk
ALL-ROUNDERS
Axar Patel (c)
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Gerald Coetzee
Team Composition: DC 5:6 MI Credits Left: 7.0
THE SQUADS
DELHI CAPITALS
Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams, Gulbadin Naib.
MUMBAI INDIANS
Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka. 

