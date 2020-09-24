RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 LIVE: Former Bangalore man KL Rahul slams 100 off 62 balls for Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul spearheaded his team's batting charge against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Thursday. The former RCB player made his debut as IPL captain this year. He has led just once in his career, for India A in 2019. The India opener went to Kings XI Punjab for whopping Rs 11 crore in the 2018 IPL auction after RCB chose not to use its Right To Match card.

Rahul had represented RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the previous editions. Rahul scored 397 for RCB in the 2016 edition at 44.11. He missed the 2017 edition with a shoulder injury.

Rahul got going with square cuts off Dale Steyn and brought up his 17th IPL fifty and first as skipper with a single off Washington Sundar. The flamboyant right-hander got stuck into his India teammate and RCB pacer Umesh Yadav in the 10th over, when he sliced a half-volley over sweeper cover for six before tickling one on the pads to the fine leg for four. However, a cover drive off Navdeep Saini in the fourth over stood out. It was a half-volley from Saini, and Rahul smacked it through deep extra cover for four. Rahul was dropped by Virat Kohli twice, once on 83 and 89. Rahul got to his 100 with a four and a six off Steyn in the 19th over. He eventually collected 26 off Steyn's final over - including three sixes. He finished unbeaten on 132 off 69, having struck 14 fours and seven sixes.