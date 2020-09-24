IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live Score: Punjab aims first win, faces Bangalore challenge

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of Match 6 of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium.

The cricket world is in a state of shock as former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, at the age of 59.

After the contentious umpiring error in its opening game, Kings XI Punjab would look to start afresh when it takes on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League match on Thursday.

IPL 2020: KXIP VS RCB preview

The head-to-head stats are on even scale with both teams having won 12 matches each, as the Dubai International Stadium gets ready to host a cracker of a match.

IPL 2020: What does Kings XI Punjab's strongest XI look like?

With the newly formed duo of K. L. Rahul and Anil Kumble at the helm as captain and head coach of the franchise, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be keen to make a real mark in the competition, instead of just making up the numbers.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Toss Live Updates: Will coin flip favour Virat Kohli or KL Rahul

It has refreshed its squad by replacing four of its foreigners from last season with Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and James Neesham.

IPL 2020: What does Royal Challengers Bangalore's strongest XI look like?

While RCB has a strong top-order with Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli and A. B. de Villiers, its middle and lower order don’t inspire much confidence.

KXIP vs RCB Predicted IPL Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live: Will Gayle, Neesham be in Punjab playing XI

Kings XI Punjab has refreshed its squad by replacing four of its foreigners from last season with Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and James Neesham. Here's their Predicted XI for KXIP's match against RCB in Dubai on Thursday.

SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Ishan Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed

MATCH DETAILS

Match 6, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

Date: September 24, Wednesday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.