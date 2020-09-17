Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: What does Royal Challengers Bangalore's strongest XI look like? IPL: While RCB has a strong top-order with Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli and A. B. de Villiers, its middle and lower order don’t inspire much confidence. Team Sportstar 17 September, 2020 08:44 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore will once again be heavily reliant on skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers (not in picture) to fire with the bat. - Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Sportstar 17 September, 2020 08:44 IST After a disappointing 2019 campaign, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope it can fire on all cylinders as it begins hunt for its first Indian Premier League (IPL) title.While RCB has a strong top-order with Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli and A. B. de Villiers, its middle and lower order don’t inspire much confidence. The bulk of the scoring will have to come from the trio, while the inexperienced explosive opener Devdutt Padikkal could express himself in the company of his experienced seniors.FOLLOW | IPL 2020 COVERAGEChris Morris, signed for a whopping ₹10 crore, provides RCB with a potential explosive finisher alongside England’s Moeen Ali. While Shivam Dube remains too raw at this level, he can be used as a floater across positions 3 and 7.All-rounder Washington Sundar will hope he gets more opportunities this season after having featured in the squad just four times last year.Yuzvendra Chahal will be the lead spinner in what is a spin-heavy squad. Adam Zampa, who replaced Kane Richardson in the RCB squad, had a rewarding One-Day International series against England where he was the highest wicket-taker with 10 victims from three matches. The Aussie leg-spinner could be the perfect foil to Chahal. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini will lead the pace attack.Left-arm pacer Isuru Udana can force his way into the XI in place of Morris to add variation to the bowling.This line-up would provide depth to RCB's batting line-up and seven bowling options. Shahbaz Ahmed, who comes into the tournament on the back of a stellar domestic season with both bat and ball, could potentially be RCB's wildcard.Strongest XI1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)2. Devdutt Padikkal3. Virat Kohli (C)4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)5. Shivam Dube6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)7. Chris Morris (Overseas)8. Washington Sundar9. Yuzvendra Chahal10. Umesh Yadav11. Navdeep SainiWildcard: Shahbaz Ahmed Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos