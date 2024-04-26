MagazineBuy Print

Bipasha prepped and ready ahead of likely 76kg wrestling trials for Paris Olympics

The 22-year-old Delhi wrestler, also a medallist in the Ranking Series, aims to train hard and improve her skills in case she gets a chance to compete in the trials.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 10:51 IST , Varanasi - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Bipasha (red) during the match against Ankit Kanwar Shekhawat in the women’s 76kg category in the Federation Cup wrestling tournament.
Bipasha (red) during the match against Ankit Kanwar Shekhawat in the women’s 76kg category in the Federation Cup wrestling tournament. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Bipasha (red) during the match against Ankit Kanwar Shekhawat in the women’s 76kg category in the Federation Cup wrestling tournament. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Reetika Hooda recently secured India’s first-ever Olympic quota place in the women’s heaviest weight category of 76kg at the Asian Olympic qualifier in Bishkek. As a result, several challengers are now aspiring to beat Reetika in the trials and earn themselves a ticket to Paris.

The women’s 76kg category, once India’s weak suit, now has some strong contenders, including world junior champion Priya Malik, Asian Games bronze medallist Kiran Bishnoi, and 2022 world junior silver medallist Bipasha, who have the potential to excel at the international level.

Despite Reetika’s strong performances in Bishkek, the challengers will have a good chance to compete in Paris 2024 if the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) decides to hold trials between the Olympic quota place winners and the challengers to select athletes.

Bipasha, who won the 76kg gold medal at the Federation Cup in Varanasi after overcoming a couple of injuries, could be one of the top names to participate in such a scenario.

Federation Cup: Babli makes remarkable comeback and wins women's 55kg gold

The 22-year-old Delhi wrestler, also a medallist in the Ranking Series, aims to train hard and improve her skills in case she gets a chance to compete in the trials. “I was a little down with a back and a left elbow injury. I went through a rehab phase to get fit. Now I am much better. It is good to get back to the competition and win a medal. I want to train well and prepare myself for the trials,” said Bipasha.

Bipasha started wrestling in 2016 to get fit. She joined her uncle’s colleague Yudhvir’s academy in Sonipat. She knows the competition will be tough. “It is not going to be easy. There are some good wrestlers at 76kg. Some wrestlers from 72kg may also want to compete. Let’s see how it unfolds.”

Bipasha is eager to utilise the next few weeks in the best possible way. “I have to focus on both attack and defence of my game to get better game-wise. The coming one-and-a-half months will be crucial for me,” said Bipasha.

