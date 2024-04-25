MagazineBuy Print

Newly elected WFI Athletes’ Commission chairman Narsingh Yadav promises to be proactive towards wrestlers’ issues

Asked how he wants to work keeping in view of the wrestlers’ protest last year, Narsingh, who heads a seven-member panel, said he would be proactive towards athletes’ issues.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 16:02 IST , VARANASI - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav, who was elected as chairman of Wrestling Federation of India’s Athlete Commission in Varanasi.
Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav, who was elected as chairman of Wrestling Federation of India’s Athlete Commission in Varanasi. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav, who was elected as chairman of Wrestling Federation of India's Athlete Commission in Varanasi. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

After being elected as the chairman of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Athletes’ Commission, former World championships bronze medallist and Arjuna award winner Narsingh Yadav said he would stand by the athletes and work for their welfare.

While lifting the suspension on the WFI, the United World Wrestling (UWW) had made it clear that the national federation needed to re-convene its Athletes’ Commission, with active athletes or those who retired within four years, by July 1.

Asked how he wants to work keeping in view of the wrestlers’ protest last year, Narsingh, who heads the seven-member panel, said he would be proactive towards athletes’ issues.

“Our priority is that no athletes should face any kind of problems. As an athlete who has competed at the highest level, including the Asian Games, World championships and the Olympics, I understand what kind of obstacles an athlete overcomes in order to perform at the top level. I promise that I will not let anyone face any problems, irrespective of whether the wrestler is a man or a woman. If anyone has any issues, he or she can contact me directly and I will stand by him or her,” Narsingh told Sportstar.

“We will see what we can do for the athletes’ welfare. We will talk to the athletes and take their feedback.”

Narsingh said he would love to see the wrestlers focus on their game.

“I am happy that I will be able to contribute towards the betterment of wrestlers. If any wrestler comes forward with a complaint, we will try to solve it with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). We want the wrestlers to focus on their game without getting distracted. It will help the wrestlers give their best and earn glory for the country.”

The 34-year-old Narsingh, who competed in the World Police and Fire Games last year, has no plans to continue as an athlete any more. “I had an ACL issue, which was operated upon. After that it is not possible for me to continue to wrestle. Let me see how I can contribute in helping the country win more medals,” said Narsingh.

