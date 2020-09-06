Home IPL 2020 News Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Chennai Super Kings' group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 17:29 IST Chennai Super Kings has played in 8 of the 12 IPL finals. - VIVEK BENDRE Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 17:29 IST Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.READ | IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the M.S. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.Day and dateOpponentTime (in IST)VenueSaturday, September 19Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu DhabiTuesday, September 22Rajasthan Royals7:30 PMSharjahFriday, September 25Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubaiFriday, October 2Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMDubaiSunday, October 4Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMDubaiWednesday, October 7Kolkata Knight Riders7:30 PMAbu DhabiSaturday, October 10Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDubaiTuesday, October 13Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMDubaiSaturday, October 17Delhi Capitals7:30 PMSharjahMonday, October 19Rajasthan Royals7:30 PMAbu DhabiFriday, October 23Mumbai Indians7:30 PMSharjahSunday, October 25Royal Challengers Bangalore3: 30 PMDubaiThursday, October 29Kolkata Knight Riders7:30 PMDubaiSunday, November 1Kings XI Punjab3:30 PMAbu Dhabi Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos