Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues

IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Chennai Super Kings' group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

06 September, 2020 17:29 IST

Chennai Super Kings has played in 8 of the 12 IPL finals.   -  VIVEK BENDRE

Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the M.S. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

Day and dateOpponentTime (in IST)Venue
Saturday, September 19Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Tuesday, September 22Rajasthan Royals7:30 PMSharjah
Friday, September 25Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubai
Friday, October 2Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMDubai
Sunday, October 4Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMDubai
Wednesday, October 7Kolkata Knight Riders7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Saturday, October 10Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDubai
Tuesday, October 13Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMDubai
Saturday, October 17Delhi Capitals7:30 PMSharjah
Monday, October 19Rajasthan Royals7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Friday, October 23Mumbai Indians7:30 PMSharjah
Sunday, October 25Royal Challengers Bangalore3: 30 PMDubai
Thursday, October 29Kolkata Knight Riders7:30 PMDubai
Sunday, November 1Kings XI Punjab3:30 PMAbu Dhabi

