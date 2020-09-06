Home IPL 2020 News Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Mumbai Indians' group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 17:46 IST Rohit Sharma celebrates after captaining Mumbai Indians to the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) title. - KVS Giri Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 17:46 IST Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.READ | IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.DATE & DAYMATCHTIME (IST) VENUESeptember 19, SaturdayMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMAbu DhabiSeptember 23, WednesdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu DhabiSeptember 28, MondayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMDubaiOctober 1, ThursdayKings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 4, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad3.30 PMSharjah October 6, Tuesday Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 11, SundayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 16, FridayMumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 18, SundayMumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMDubaiOctober 23, FridayChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians7.30 PMSharjahOctober 25, SundayRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians7.30 PM Abu DhabiOctober 28, WednesdayMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 31, SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians3.30 PMDubaiNovember 3, TuesdayMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7.30 PMSharjah Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos