Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues

IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Mumbai Indians' group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

06 September, 2020 17:46 IST
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma celebrates after captaining Mumbai Indians to the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) title.   -  KVS Giri

Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

DATE & DAYMATCHTIME (IST) VENUE
September 19, SaturdayMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 23, WednesdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
September 28, MondayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMDubai
October 1, ThursdayKings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 4, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad3.30 PMSharjah
October 6, Tuesday Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 11, SundayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 16, FridayMumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 18, SundayMumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMDubai
October 23, FridayChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians7.30 PMSharjah
October 25, SundayRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians7.30 PM Abu Dhabi
October 28, WednesdayMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 31, SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians3.30 PMDubai
November 3, TuesdayMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7.30 PMSharjah

