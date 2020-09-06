Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues

IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Kings XI Punjab's group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

06 September, 2020 18:27 IST

K.L. Rahul will lead Kings XI Punjab in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.   -  AKHILESH KUMAR

Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

READ | IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for Kings XI Punjab:

Day and dateOpponentTime (in IST)Venue
September 20, SundayDelhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMDubai
September 24, ThursdayKings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDubai
September 27, SundayRajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMSharjah
October 1, ThursdayKings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 4, SundayKings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings7.30 PMDubai
October 8, ThursdaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMDubai
October 10, SaturdayKings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders3.30 PMAbu Dhabi
October 15, ThursdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMSharjah
October 18, SundayMumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMDubai
October 20, TuesdayKings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubai
October 24, SaturdayKings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7.30 PMDubai
October 26, MondayKolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMSharjah
October 30, FridayKings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMAbu Dhabi
November 1, SundayChennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab3.30 PMAbu Dhabi

