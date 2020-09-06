Home IPL 2020 News Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Kings XI Punjab's group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 18:27 IST K.L. Rahul will lead Kings XI Punjab in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. - AKHILESH KUMAR Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 18:27 IST Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.READ | IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for Kings XI Punjab:Day and dateOpponentTime (in IST)VenueSeptember 20, SundayDelhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMDubaiSeptember 24, ThursdayKings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDubaiSeptember 27, SundayRajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMSharjahOctober 1, ThursdayKings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 4, SundayKings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings7.30 PMDubaiOctober 8, ThursdaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMDubaiOctober 10, SaturdayKings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders3.30 PMAbu DhabiOctober 15, ThursdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMSharjahOctober 18, SundayMumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMDubaiOctober 20, TuesdayKings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals7.30 PMDubaiOctober 24, SaturdayKings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad7.30 PMDubaiOctober 26, MondayKolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab7.30 PMSharjahOctober 30, FridayKings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals7.30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 1, SundayChennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab3.30 PMAbu Dhabi Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos