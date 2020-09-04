IPL 2020: CSK quarantine ends, training to start

The quarantine period for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended on Friday, after the players returned negative in the last round of coronavirus test results. The team will start training for its IPL 2020 campaign in the evening.

However, seamer Deepak Chahar, batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and 11 staff members of the team who tested positive for COVID-19 will continue to remain under an extended isolation period. They need to test negative twice before the end of next week before rejoining action.

K. S. Viswanathan, CEO of the franchise, told PTI, "The training starts from today. All others, apart from the 13, tested negative for the third time. Those who tested positive will only be tested after the isolation period is over."

The team had left for the United Arab Emirates on August 21 to participate in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket tournament. The CSK Twitter handle @ChennaiIPL recently shared a photo of captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoying a meal with Australian teammate Shane Watson, saying: "Watto Thala Dharisanam! #WhistlePodu"



Bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and batting coach Michael Hussey could also be seen having a discussion in pictures shared by the franchise.





Amid the positive tests, the CSK has also had to deal with players dropping out. After Suresh Raina opted out of this edition of the tournament, news has come in that spinner Harbhajan Singh is set to make himself unavailable.