Home IPL 2020 News CSK's Harbhajan Singh to miss entire IPL 2020 for personal reasons The news came as another setback to the Super Kings camp, after Suresh Raina too pulled out of the Twenty20 League and 13 of its members tested positive for Covid-19. Team Sportstar 04 September, 2020 12:48 IST Harbhajan Singh has pulled out of IPL 2020. Team Sportstar 04 September, 2020 12:48 IST Chennai Super Kings' Harbhajan Singh will miss the entire IPL 2020 for "personal reasons". It is learned he conveyed his decision to excuse him from the tournament this year to the management on Thursday. The experienced off-spinner was earlier expected to join the team on September 1. A formal announcement from the team owners is expected on Friday.The IPL rules may not allow a player to return to the competition once he has given a letter to the authorities stating he is pulling out of the tournament and flies back home. Particularly in the times of COVID and the subsequent quarantine periods and protocols.READ| IPL 2020: CSK can start practising from Friday - CEO The news came as another setback to the Super Kings camp, after Suresh Raina too pulled out of the Twenty20 League and 13 of CSK's members - including two players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad - tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, CSK was forced to postpone the start of its training while all the other teams have already hit the nets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.The IPL is yet to announce a schedule with a fortnight to go for the opener on September 19, which is expected to be played between the Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos