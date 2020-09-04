CSK's Harbhajan Singh to miss entire IPL 2020 for personal reasons

Chennai Super Kings' Harbhajan Singh will miss the entire IPL 2020 for "personal reasons". It is learned he conveyed his decision to excuse him from the tournament this year to the management on Thursday. The experienced off-spinner was earlier expected to join the team on September 1. A formal announcement from the team owners is expected on Friday.

The IPL rules may not allow a player to return to the competition once he has given a letter to the authorities stating he is pulling out of the tournament and flies back home. Particularly in the times of COVID and the subsequent quarantine periods and protocols.

The news came as another setback to the Super Kings camp, after Suresh Raina too pulled out of the Twenty20 League and 13 of CSK's members - including two players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad - tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, CSK was forced to postpone the start of its training while all the other teams have already hit the nets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The IPL is yet to announce a schedule with a fortnight to go for the opener on September 19, which is expected to be played between the Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.