Azhar requests Justice Deepak Verma to take charge as HCA Ombudsman

Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azharuddin has written a letter to Justice Deepak Verma, former Judge of Supreme Court of India, regarding the appointment of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer for the association.

“With reference to the consent given by your Lordship, we are pleased to inform that HCA has appointed in the sixth Apex Council meeting held on June 6, 2020, your Lordship as Ombudsman and Ethics Officer of HCA for a period of one year from the date of assumption of charge as per bylaws of HCA,” Azharuddin wrote in the letter on September 2, 2020, a copy of which is available with Sportstar.

“You will be paid an honorarium of Rs. 2 lakhs per month and TA and DA will be paid extra for each visit. Two visits per month are expected. If the situation demands one more visit may take place,” he wrote.

“We are looking forward to your esteemed association with us. Kindly acknowledge the receipt of this letter,” the HCA chief said.

Meanwhile, HCA secretary R. Vijayanand told this publication that as per the constitution, the Apex Council has to recommend the names and the Annual General Body has to ratify one of them.

The secretary confirmed that the next AGM is delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Our president says that as per the government directive, a maximum of 100 members are permitted after September 21 (HCA has about 220 affiliated members). Azhar also felt that there are only two options either to conduct the AGM through Zoom or postpone it till we get further orders,” he said.