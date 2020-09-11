Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: CSK's Deepak Chahar all set to start training The fast bowler has been cured of COVID-19 and will begin training with his squad from Friday. Team Sportstar 11 September, 2020 15:25 IST Chennai Super Kings and India seamer, Deepak Chahar. - K. MURALI KUMAR Team Sportstar 11 September, 2020 15:25 IST Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar is set to start training from Friday after he cleared all the mandatory tests from the franchise and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). A couple of weeks ago, Chahar, along with 12 other members of the franchise had tested positive for coronavirus. The positive tests extended CSK's quarantine period. A few days ago as the rest of the team tested negative and returned to train, Chahar had to stay indoors to complete his self-isolation.With him back in training, Chahar could be available for the side’s opening IPL game against champion Mumbai Indians on September 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos