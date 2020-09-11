IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: CSK's Deepak Chahar all set to start training

The fast bowler has been cured of COVID-19 and will begin training with his squad from Friday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 September, 2020 15:25 IST

Chennai Super Kings and India seamer, Deepak Chahar. - K. MURALI KUMAR

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 September, 2020 15:25 IST

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar is set to start training from Friday after he cleared all the mandatory tests from the franchise and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A couple of weeks ago, Chahar, along with 12 other members of the franchise had tested positive for coronavirus. The positive tests extended CSK's quarantine period. A few days ago as the rest of the team tested negative and returned to train, Chahar had to stay indoors to complete his self-isolation.

With him back in training, Chahar could be available for the side’s opening IPL game against champion Mumbai Indians on September 19.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Latest updates

IPL Interviews

IPL Videos

Fixtures

IPL Pictures

IPL Features

IPL Quiz

My IPL
IPL Special

  Dugout videos

 Related