IPL 2020: CSK's Deepak Chahar all set to start training

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar is set to start training from Friday after he cleared all the mandatory tests from the franchise and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A couple of weeks ago, Chahar, along with 12 other members of the franchise had tested positive for coronavirus. The positive tests extended CSK's quarantine period. A few days ago as the rest of the team tested negative and returned to train, Chahar had to stay indoors to complete his self-isolation.

With him back in training, Chahar could be available for the side’s opening IPL game against champion Mumbai Indians on September 19.