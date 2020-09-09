Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: CSK's Deepak Chahar tests negative for Covid-19 Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar has tested negative for Covid-19 after completing his mandatory two-week quarantine. S. Dinakar 09 September, 2020 20:50 IST Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians in Chennai. - FILE PHOTO/ R. RAGU S. Dinakar 09 September, 2020 20:50 IST Swing bowler Deepak Chahar is back with the Chennai Super Kings in the team hotel following two negative Covid tests. CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan said the pacemen now had to undergo a cardiovascular test, to be conducted by the BCCI, apart from one more Covid test, before he can start bowling at the CSK nets.Viswanathan believed Chahar should be able to practise with the CSK in the next two to three days and could be available for the side’s opening IPL game against champion Mumbai Indians on September 19. Amid the positive tests, the CSK has also had to deal with players dropping out. After Suresh Raina opted out of this edition of the tournament, news has come in that spinner Harbhajan Singh is set to make himself unavailable. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos