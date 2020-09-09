IPL 2020: Umpire Ananthapadmanabhan wary of bio-bubble

K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan feels the Indian Premier League 2020 will throw a different sort of challenge for the umpires and officials.

The former Kerala captain, who is officiating in his fifth season in the IPL, said the absence of crowd will make little difference to umpiring due to the on-field intensity. But to stay and work in a strict bio-secure bubble could be difficult.

“We are used to officiating in the IPL before a noisy crowd and are always under pressure. But noise factor will not be there in the UAE if the matches are to be played in empty stadiums. IPL is a big tournament played by world's best players so naturally the intensity on the field will be high and you can't afford to make any mistakes. For most of us this will be our first assignment in six months and it is important for us to get back into our groove quickly. The bio-secure bubble is something which we are not used to and it will be challenge. We have to follow the Standard Operating procedures (SOP) which is same for everyone,'' he said.

“Personally I am relieved that IPL is finally happening. It is also my assignment after being inducted as an ICC panel umpire and naturally I am excited. I have always said IPL is a big platform for any umpire to preform and I am looking forward to doing well in this edition,'' said Ananthapadmabhan, who will leave for the UAE in two days.