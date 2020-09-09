Cricket Cricket Lendl Simmons, spinners shine as Trinbago Knight Riders waltzes through to CPL final Knight Riders continue their unbeaten run with a win over Jamaica Tallawahs; St. Lucia Zouks beats Guyana Amazon Warriors in another one-sided contest. Team Sportstar 09 September, 2020 10:50 IST Lendl Simmons scored an unbeaten half-century for the Knight Riders. - TWITTER (@CPLT20) Team Sportstar 09 September, 2020 10:50 IST Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Lucia Zouks sailed through to the Caribbean Premier League final with comprehensive wins over their respective opponents on Tuesday.The Knight Riders continued their unbeaten run in the tournament, defeating Jamaica Tallawahs by nine wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. A few hours later, at the same venue, St Lucia Zouks razed Guyana Amazon Warriors for 55 and collected a 10 wicket win.TKR vs JT - AS IT HAPPENEDWarriors lost wickets from the get-go and the procession never halted, as four of the six bowlers used grabbed two wickets each. The rot began when opener Brandon King and No. 3 Shimron Hetmyer were dismissed for a duck in the first over of the innings, by New Zealand fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn. Only three batsmen reached double figures with the highest of 25 (26b) scored by opener Chandrapaul Hemraj as the Warriors were bowled out in the 14th over.The Zouks got to their target within five overs, openers Raheem Cornwall (32 n.o., 17b) and Mark Deyal (19 n.o., 10b) remaining unseparated. Deyal’s all-round performance - he also took two wickets for no run in the one over bowled with his off-spin - earned him the player of the match award.Spinners shineKnight Riders’ spinners laid the foundation for the team’s win in the first semifinal as they unsettled the Tallawahs after they were inserted in. After left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein made a dent by removing Jermaine Blackwood in the first over, the Knight Riders kept chipping away at the opposition. A partnership of 38 runs between Nkrumah Bonner (41, 42b) and Romain Powell (33, 35b) halted the slide for the Tallawahs briefly after they were reduced to 25 for 4 in the fifth over.ALSO READ | Chris Lynn joins MI team-mates in Abu DhabiHowever, they couldn’t kick on for a big score.Besides Hosein, spinners Khary Pierre, Sunil Narine and Fawad Ahmed were among the wickets. What a performance from Rahkeem Cornwall and the Skipper is very happy about it #CPL20 #ZouksSaChaud #CPLFinal pic.twitter.com/Y4WMgFEFp8— St Lucia Zouks (@Zouksonfire) September 8, 2020 The Knight Riders reached their target of 108 for the loss of just one wicket and with five overs to spare. Lendl Simmons scored an unbeaten 54 (44b, 6x4, 2x6) and No. 3 Toin Webster scored an unbeaten 44 (43b, 6x4, 1x6).The final will be played on Thursday at the same venue (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos