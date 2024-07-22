MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, July 22: India boys and girls lose in World Junior squash team quarterfinals

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 22.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 10:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India boys and girls lose in World Junior squash team quarterfinals.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India boys and girls lose in World Junior squash team quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India boys and girls lose in World Junior squash team quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: PTI

SQUASH

India boys and girls lose in World Junior squash team quarterfinals

India boys and girls lost narrowly in the quarterfinals of the World Junior Squash Championships Team competition in Houston on Sunday.

The sixth-seeded boys went down 1-2 to fourth seed South Korea, while the girls by an identical margin to third seed Malaysia.

Yuvraj Wadhwani got India boys off to a winning start with a 3-2 win over Seojin Oh. However, Shaurya Bawa, who last week won individual bronze, went down to individual silver medallist Joo Young Na in four close games. In the deciding tie, Kun Kim proved too strong for Arihant KS.

In the girls’ clash, Anahat Singh won a long, hard match 3-2 against Thanusaa Uthrian after Shameena Riaz lost to Whitney Wilson. In the deciding tie, Nirupama Dubey rallied strongly before losing a five-gamer to Doyce Ye San Lee.

India results:
Boys (quarterfinal):
India lost to South Korea 1-2 (Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Seojin Oh 11-7, 4-11, 7-11,11-7,11-6; Shaurya Bawa lost to Joo Young Na 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 6-11; Arihant KS lost to Kun Kim 7-11, 6-11, 9-11).
Girls (quarterfinal):
India lost to Malaysia 1-2 (Shameena Riaz lost to Whitney Wilson 7-11, 3-11, 10-12; Anahat Singh bt Thanusaa Uthrian 6-11, 15-13, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6; Nirupama Dubey lost to Doyce Ye San Lee 7-11, 11-7,11-5, 10-12, 3-11).

-Team Sportstar

