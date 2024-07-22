Indian sports wrap, July 22: India boys and girls lose in World Junior squash team quarterfinals

SQUASH
India boys and girls lose in World Junior squash team quarterfinals
India boys and girls lost narrowly in the quarterfinals of the World Junior Squash Championships Team competition in Houston on Sunday.
The sixth-seeded boys went down 1-2 to fourth seed South Korea, while the girls by an identical margin to third seed Malaysia.
Yuvraj Wadhwani got India boys off to a winning start with a 3-2 win over Seojin Oh. However, Shaurya Bawa, who last week won individual bronze, went down to individual silver medallist Joo Young Na in four close games. In the deciding tie, Kun Kim proved too strong for Arihant KS.
In the girls’ clash, Anahat Singh won a long, hard match 3-2 against Thanusaa Uthrian after Shameena Riaz lost to Whitney Wilson. In the deciding tie, Nirupama Dubey rallied strongly before losing a five-gamer to Doyce Ye San Lee.
India results:
Boys (quarterfinal):
Girls (quarterfinal):
-Team Sportstar
