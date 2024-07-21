UFC Fight Night: Virna Jandiroba beats Amanda Lemos via submission

Virna Jandiroba beat Amanda Lemos via submission on Saturday night in their main event women’s strawweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.
Lemos (14-4-1) failed to escape Jandiroba’s armbar with just 12 seconds remaining in the second round, leading to her second loss in three fights.
Jandiroba (21-3-0) hasn't lost since October 30, 2021, winning her past four fights.
Steve Garcia (16-5-0), Dooho Choi (15-4-1) and Hyder Amil (10-0-0) all knocked out their respective opponents to earn victories in featherweight action.
Lightweight Kurt Holobaugh (22-8-0) won by unanimous decision, while flyweight Bruno Silva prevailed via knockout.
