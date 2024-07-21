MagazineBuy Print

UFC Fight Night: Virna Jandiroba beats Amanda Lemos via submission

Lemos (14-4-1) failed to escape Jandiroba’s armbar with just 12 seconds remaining in the second round, leading to her second loss in three fights.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 09:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jandiroba (21-3-0) hasn’t lost since October 30, 2021, winning her past four fights.
Jandiroba (21-3-0) hasn't lost since October 30, 2021, winning her past four fights.
infoIcon

Jandiroba (21-3-0) hasn’t lost since October 30, 2021, winning her past four fights. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Virna Jandiroba beat Amanda Lemos via submission on Saturday night in their main event women’s strawweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Lemos (14-4-1) failed to escape Jandiroba’s armbar with just 12 seconds remaining in the second round, leading to her second loss in three fights.

Jandiroba (21-3-0) hasn't lost since October 30, 2021, winning her past four fights.

Steve Garcia (16-5-0), Dooho Choi (15-4-1) and Hyder Amil (10-0-0) all knocked out their respective opponents to earn victories in featherweight action.

Lightweight Kurt Holobaugh (22-8-0) won by unanimous decision, while flyweight Bruno Silva prevailed via knockout.

