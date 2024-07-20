MagazineBuy Print

Tour de France 2024: Pogacar wins Stage 20 as victory nears, Vingegaard second

The day’s action culminated on the tough Col de Couillole climb where Evenepoel attacked Vingegaard in an attempt to take second place overall.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 22:55 IST , Nice, France - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, takes his fifth stage victory as he crosses the finish line to win the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race.
Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, takes his fifth stage victory as he crosses the finish line to win the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race. | Photo Credit: AP
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, takes his fifth stage victory as he crosses the finish line to win the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race. | Photo Credit: AP

Tadej Pogacar won for a fifth time on this year’s Tour de France on Saturday, moving to the brink of a third title, with an “out of this world” performance ahead of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel.

With just Sunday’s concluding time trial to come, two-time champion Pogacar has a five minute 14-second lead over Vingegaard as he effectively made sure of becoming the first man in 26 years to capture the Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double in the same season.

“Tomorrow can still be dangerous so I will try and come safely into Nice,” said Pogacar.

The Slovenian won the Tour de France in 2020 and 2021 before his attack-minded tactics backfired as Vingegaard beat him into second place in 2022 and 2023.

RELATED: Tour de France 2024: Pogacar moves closer to a third title after dominant win in the mountains

“Five wins. If you had told me that before the Tour then I would not have believed you,” said Pogacar. “It’s out of this world, I’m super happy.”

The day’s action culminated on the tough Col de Couillole climb where Evenepoel’s Quick Step team set the tempo and attacked Vingegaard in an attempt to take second place overall.

Instead Evenepoel dropped around 53sec on the Dane, making it less likely the Belgian can claim second place after Sunday’s time trial, where he is favourite for the stage win.

Vingegaard said he had not been targeting a win on Saturday’s penultimate stage after admitting on Friday that his title hopes were over when Pogacar also pocketed the 19th stage.

“I was riding more to put more time into him (Evenepoel) rather than going for the stage today. He’s the best time triallist in the world so you never know,” said the 27-year-old Dane.

“I felt really bad yesterday, completely empty, so to bounce back like this is really nice.”

Evenepoel virtually guaranteed third place overall and the white jersey as best young rider.

Olympic champion Richard Carapaz, regarded as the most combative rider on the 2024 Tour, will win the climb points jersey.

Carapaz came third Saturday, won a stage and even took the yellow jersey for a day early in the Tour.

Pogacar claimed he never intended to win Saturday’s stage.

“We were letting the breakaway go, we had (teammate) Marc Soler in the breakaway and gave him carte blanche.”

Of the 3,498km on this 2024 Tour there remains just 34, a challenging run along the narrow, undulating corniche between the principality of Monaco, where many in the peloton live, and the French Riviera town of Nice.

The Tour traditionally ends with a parade into Paris with a sprint finish contested on the Champs Elysees.

However, due to the Olympics in Paris, the Tour de France avoided the region altogether and instead ends with a new-look finale that may yet produce a surprise.

More on More Sports

  1. Tour de France 2024: Pogacar wins Stage 20 as victory nears, Vingegaard second
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Ukraine launches Olympic postage stamp as it sends its smallest team to the Games
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 20: India advances in style in World Junior squash team event
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos banks on aggression to counter Virna Jandiroba’s waiting game
    Nigamanth P
  5. Tour de France 2024: Pogacar moves closer to a third title after dominant win in the mountains
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

