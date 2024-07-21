MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2024

The Slovenian beat defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who were second and third overall and on the final stage, respectively.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 23:28 IST , NICE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tours de France winner Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar.
Tours de France winner Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Tours de France winner Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar. | Photo Credit: AP

Tadej Pogacar became the first rider to achieve the Giro d’Italia/Tour de France double since 1998 when he claimed his third Tour title on Sunday, cementing his domination by winning the final stage for his sixth stage success.

The Slovenian beat defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who were second and third overall and on the final stage, respectively.

ALSO READ | Nordea Open 2024: Nadal loses to Borges in Bastad final, wait for title continues

Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay won the green jersey for the points classification with Richard Carapaz of Ecuador taking the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification.

Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates won the team’s classification, while Evenepoel, who won stage seven, the other time trial stage, won the white jersey for the best young rider in his first participation in the Tour.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tour de France 2024 /

Tour de France /

Tadej Pogacar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Bashir fifer helps England beat West Indies by 241 runs
    AFP
  2. Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2024
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of rowing events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Xander Schauffele wins The 152nd Open Championship
    Reuters
  5. Paes, Amritraj formally inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame
    Ayon Sengupta
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2024
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Convicted rapist, Steven van de Velde competing for Netherlands barred from speaking to media
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 21: Tarun Kumar winner helps India win Gothia Special Olympics Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC Fight Night: Virna Jandiroba beats Amanda Lemos via submission
    Reuters
  5. Tour de France 2024: Pogacar wins Stage 20 as victory nears, Vingegaard second
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Bashir fifer helps England beat West Indies by 241 runs
    AFP
  2. Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2024
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of rowing events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Xander Schauffele wins The 152nd Open Championship
    Reuters
  5. Paes, Amritraj formally inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame
    Ayon Sengupta
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment