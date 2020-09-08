IPL 2020: Chris Lynn joins MI team-mates in Abu Dhabi

Australian batsman Chris Lynn arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to join his Mumbai Indians team-mates for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Lynn will be playing his trade in the IPL after featuring in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League where he played for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Lynn’s team bowed out in the group stage, meaning Lynn’s CPL commitments were over by September 6.

Boult, Pattinson check in

Mumbai Indians also informed that New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and Australian fast bowler James Pattinson, who was signed as a replacement for veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, joined the team last week.

The defending champion, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Chennai Super Kings in the lung opener of the cash-rich T20 league on September 19.