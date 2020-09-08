Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Chris Lynn joins MI team-mates in Abu Dhabi The Australian batsman will be plying his trade in the IPL after finishing his Caribbean Premier League commitments. PTI Abu Dhabi 08 September, 2020 16:33 IST Chris Lynn didn’t enjoy a productive CPL, failing to score a single half-century in the competition in nine innings. His highest score was 34. - K. BHAGYA PRAKASH PTI Abu Dhabi 08 September, 2020 16:33 IST Australian batsman Chris Lynn arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to join his Mumbai Indians team-mates for the upcoming Indian Premier League.Lynn will be playing his trade in the IPL after featuring in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League where he played for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Lynn’s team bowed out in the group stage, meaning Lynn’s CPL commitments were over by September 6.Boult, Pattinson check inMumbai Indians also informed that New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and Australian fast bowler James Pattinson, who was signed as a replacement for veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, joined the team last week.ALSO READ | Back in IPL after six years, Neesham looks to make it countThe defending champion, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Chennai Super Kings in the lung opener of the cash-rich T20 league on September 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos