IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: Chris Lynn joins MI team-mates in Abu Dhabi

The Australian batsman will be plying his trade in the IPL after finishing his Caribbean Premier League commitments.

PTI
Abu Dhabi 08 September, 2020 16:33 IST

Chris Lynn didn’t enjoy a productive CPL, failing to score a single half-century in the competition in nine innings. His highest score was 34.   -  K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

PTI
Abu Dhabi 08 September, 2020 16:33 IST

Australian batsman Chris Lynn arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to join his Mumbai Indians team-mates for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Lynn will be playing his trade in the IPL after featuring in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League where he played for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Lynn’s team bowed out in the group stage, meaning Lynn’s CPL commitments were over by September 6.

Boult, Pattinson check in

Mumbai Indians also informed that New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and Australian fast bowler James Pattinson, who was signed as a replacement for veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, joined the team last week.

ALSO READ | Back in IPL after six years, Neesham looks to make it count

The defending champion, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Chennai Super Kings in the lung opener of the cash-rich T20 league on September 19.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

IPL Special

  Dugout videos

 Related