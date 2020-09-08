Yuvraj Singh eyeing a stint in Big Bash League - report

Yuvraj Singh is eyeing a stint in the Big Bash League and Cricket Australia is trying to help him find a team, according to a media report.

No Indian player has ever featured in the BBL as the BCCI doesn’t allow active players to take part in overseas leagues. The 38-year-old Yuvraj, however, can ply his trade overseas as he retired from international and domestic cricket last year.

ALSO READ | Angry Khawaja finds focus after 'frank chat' with coach Langer

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Yuvraj’s manager, Jason Warne of W Sports & Media, has confirmed that Cricket Australia was trying to find a club that would be interested in signing the former India all-rounder.

Tepid response

“We’re working with CA to try to find him a home,” Warne said on Monday. However, as per the report, “interest in Yuvraj from BBL clubs had been modest to date.”

ALSO READ | Jos Buttler to miss final Eng-Aus T20

Australian Cricketers’ Association president Shane Watson, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, feels inclusion of Indian players in BBL would be “incredible.” “It would be incredible for them to be able to play in these tournaments. That is the ideal situation. There are so many world-class T20 players in India that aren’t playing for India that could be potentially available to play in the Big Bash and other tournaments around the world,” Watson said.

“If that’s able to happen, that would make a massive difference.”