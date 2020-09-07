Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: CSK to miss Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran for first two games All-rounder Shane Watson, batsman Faf du Plessis and his compatriot paceman Lungi Ngidi are already with the CSK team in Dubai. S. Dinakar Chennai 07 September, 2020 21:11 IST Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood will miss Chennai Super Kings' first two matches in IPL 2020. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES S. Dinakar Chennai 07 September, 2020 21:11 IST The Chennai Super Kings will be without paceman Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Sam Curran for the first two games of the IPL. Both are in England for the Australia-England limited overs series, and according to CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan, will arrive in Dubai only on September 17.READ| IPL 2020: CPL, Australia, England players likely to be under quarantine It would be a near thing for three more CSK foreign players pace bowling all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, left-arm spinning all-rounder Mitchell Santner and leg-spinner Imran Tahir who would be landing in the UAE on September 13 after the completion of the Carribean Premier League. READ| IPL 2020: AB de Villiers is batting like it is 2011, says Virat Kohli All the foreign cricketers have to undergo six days of quarantine which will include three Covid tests.All-rounder Shane Watson, batsman Faf du Plessis and his compatriot paceman Lungi Ngidi are already with the CSK team in Dubai. READ| IPL 2020 in UAE: Players who have pulled out and their replacements Viswanathan said, “We are confident. And let me tell you we have enough pacemen as net bowlers. We have Shardul Thakur, K.M. Asif and Monu Kumar plus three Tamil Nadu pacemen [here as net bowlers] who are Covid free. And Watson can chip in.”CSK begins its campaign against Mumbai Indians on September 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos